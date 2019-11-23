The Food Coma: How to Beat It This Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving this week and the winter holidays only a month away, it’s important to address the affliction suffered by many of us: the food coma.

Medically known as postprandial somnolence, a food coma is the feeling of fatigue after you’ve finished eating a really big and delicious meal. But enjoying a holiday meal doesn’t mean you have to experience it. Here are some facts and tips to get you through the big day in better shape.

The Turkey Is Innocent:

Turkey isn’t the real reason for a food coma. It does contain the essential amino acid L-tryptophan, which has a documented sleep inducing effect. However, as About.com Chemistry explains, “L-tryptophan needs to be taken on an empty stomach and without any other amino acids or protein in order to make you drowsy. There’s lots of protein in a serving of turkey and it’s probably not the only food on the table.”

Photo: Sky Nesher

The Real Culprit:

Food is designed to give you energy, but overeating (which is inevitable with turkey, gravy, bread, corn, stuffing, and potatoes) and eating sugar especially (the sweetening in the pumpkin pie you know you’re going to devour), may leave you feeling drowsy because of the energy it takes to digest the food you just consumed.

When food breaks down into glucose, you experience an increase in blood sugar. The body releases insulin to clean up the extra glucose and return levels to normal. Although the insulin cleans up the glucose mess, it also releases chemicals in the brain that may leave you sleepy. So when you overeat, your body is actually working harder to clean up the messy sugar swimming in your blood.

How to Beat It: