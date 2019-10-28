WATCH: Answer to the Age-Old Question — Which Came First, the Chicken or the Egg?

We’ve featured AsapSCIENCE‘s videos before, with good reason since they manage to be informative and entertaining in a way the average school teacher never is.

This time, they use science to take on life’s essential question — which came first: the chicken or the egg?

We won’t spoil their results here, but the video’s worth a watch to see some of their trademark quick illustrations and simple but captivating explanations. Even us science-illiterate people can understand this one, written and created by Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown.