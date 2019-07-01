The Journey to the Center of the Earth Begins Here (VIDEO)

There is a secret place in Serra da Estrela, Portugal. Some people believe this is where the journey to the center of the Earth begins. Can this place actually exist?

It may look like just an illusion, but this location is real. Just do a Google search for Covão dos Conchos and you’ll discover some very amazing images.

Although we’d love to let our imagination dream up what could possibly be lurking down inside that hole, Covão dos Conchos is actually just a dam. The void you see in the drone footage above is part of a hydroelectric system that was built in 1955 to divert water from Ribeira das Naves to Bayou Lagoon Long.

It would have been cool to see what the drone would have captured had it went down the drain.