The OJ Simpson Trial You’ve Never Heard — You Won’t Believe What His Attorney Said to Ron Goldman’s Sister

On October 15, 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, along with Ron Goldman. Ron’s sister, Kim, was absolutely shattered upon hearing the jury deliver the not guilty verdict in that Los Angeles courtroom.

“I don’t think I believed, honestly, that we were going to get a guilty verdict,” Kim says. “I’d been sitting in the courtroom for so many months watching the body language and the facial expressions that I just wasn’t convinced.”

She remembers those moments like they happened yesterday, still haunted by the murder of her brother. She also remembers what Simpson’s defense attorney Johnnie Cochran said to her immediately after the trial was over. It was a remark that sent Kim into a rage.

Check out the video above to see what Cochran said to her.