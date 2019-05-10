The Phantom Girl of Siberia: Mystery Girl Appears in Dozens of Photographs at Famous Landmarks

Old Siberian photographs that date back 110 years hold a haunting mystery—the figure of a prim little girl with a serious frown. The child, who has been called the Phantom Girl of Siberia, always wears similar clothing and stands posed, almost hauntingly, in the same way in every photograph. She is perhaps between the ages of eight and 10 years old.

She is pictured in at least 24 black-and-white postcards of famous landmark locations around Krasnoyarsk.

She is rarely the main focus of the photos, and is almost impossible to detect at first glance. Frequently hardly noticeable as she blends into her surroundings. As the Siberian Times reports, it is only when you view the seemingly random photos together in a group that her presences becomes so hauntingly noticeable.

Despite many theories about her identity, nobody seems to know who she is.

According to researchers at the Krasnoyarsk Regional Museum of Local Lore, who have been studying the photos in search of clues, they cannot even pinpoint who the photographer was.

They believe that the girl might be the photographer’s daughter or, based on her pristine attire, a child from a local wealthy family. Others wonder if she and her family perhaps fled the area from the Bolsheviks in the early 1900s, which is why so little is known about her identity.

Using modern technology, they have been able to enhance the photos to give a zoomed-in and detailed examination of the girl and her features. Specifically, details of her clothes and hair leads researchers to believe one thing for certain—that the photographers were not taken on the same day.