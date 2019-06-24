There Are 7 People Who Look Just Like You – Have You Met Your Twin Stranger?

They say that everyone has seven twin strangers, people who you are not related to you but somehow look exactly you. Everyone has heard of celebrity doppelgangers but have you ever thought that you might have one of your own?

The Twin Strangers Project wants to discover the truth. The project has been going on for some time now, and has been changing lives everyday.

We have all had the moment when we see someone who reminds us of someone we already know, or maybe even ourselves. Twin Strangers is on a mission to find one or more of your seven twins.

This is how it works: once you are on the website, you can register by uploading photos and filling out a detailed questionnaire on your physical attributes. Then they do the work for you!

However, the magic takes place when two twins meet, when two people look at one another and see a mirror image. The video above captured the moment when Ambra and Jennifer met for the first time, clearly in shock the emotional footage even shows a mother’s reaction to seeing her daughter’s doppelganger.

Watch the trailer above and one of the examples below, then let us know what you think.