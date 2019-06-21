There’s An Entire Twitter Account Dedicated To Crappy First Dates And It’s Hilarious

By
First to Know
-
Image Source: Morguefile

Awkward first dates suck, you’ve probably even had a few that have mentally scarred you. But not to worry folks, you’re not the only ones cursed with disastrous dates, Crap Dates (@FirstDateHell) on Twitter love nothing more than bringing order to the world by reporting on shambolic first dates.

Their feed is full of tweets sent to them about shambolic first dates. Some are hilarious:

Others are truly terrible:

Many beg for a more complete story:

Wait, was the date with a policeman? If so, are headlocks the new foreplay?

Others make sure that you know the whole story right away:

Poor guy. Poor, poor, unimpressive guy.

You can also check out their book Crap Dates, Disastrous Encounters from Single Life by Rhodri Marsden.

If you think you can contribute, there are two things you should know first: One, we’re sorry about the crap date you experienced, no one should have to go through that, and, two, the account sadly hasn’t been updated since 2014.

It is, however, good for a read-through if you’re looking for something to cheer you up in that way that only other people’s hilarious misfortune can.

So take a look at @FirstDateHell, it’ll make you feel so much better about your nonexistent love life.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR