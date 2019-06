You know those classic black snake fireworks that grow when you light them on fire? Well, the chemical reaction you’re about to see in the video above is like that but a whole lot creepier.

Unlike the tablets that magically grow into a long column of ash, when this white powder is lit on fire, a monstrous, beast-like creature seems to keep rising out of nowhere.

Honestly, it’s like something you’d see in a horror movie. We’ve never seen anything like this in our entire life.