Watching ‘Devil’s Finger’ Emerge from Its ‘Egg’ Will Make You Feel Very Uneasy

Were you aware that a fungus was capable of hatching? Yeah, neither were we.

Native to New Zealand and Australia, the Clathrus Archeri, also known as Devil’s Fingers or octopus stinkhorn, is a very, very interesting fungus.

Aside from smelling just like rotting flesh, it seriously looks just like something out of a sci-fi alien movie.

Apparently, it smells so horrid because it uses the odor to attract flies, which unknowingly disperse the fungi’s spores.

Watch it emerge from its “egg” in the video above will make you feel quite uneasy.