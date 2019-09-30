This Is How Cocaine Is Made in the Amazon Rainforest

Over the past two decades, about 5.9 million acres of Amazon rainforest has been lost due to drug production. The largest crop under cultivation is coca plants, used to meet the ever-growing demand for cocaine in the United States and Europe.

To make just a single gram of cocaine, you need about 300 grams of dried coca leaves.

Aside from deforestation to make room for these crops, the chemical byproducts of production are quickly destroying the rainforest as well.

In the video above, Bruce Parry visits an illegal cocaine factory in the Amazon jungle to see how the process works.