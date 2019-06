This might be the stuff nightmares are made of. Watching a mother centipede take care of her young is the cutest and creepiest thing we’ve probably ever come across.

It’s like a creature straight out of a horror sci-fi movie, like the carnivorous Sarlacc from Star Wars.

After a female centipede lays her eggs, she wraps her body around them until they hatch to protect them from predators. And from the looks of it, she also cares for them after they are born.