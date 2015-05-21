Here’s the Science Behind Why You Enjoy Watching Pimples and Blackheads Being Popped

Why are people so obsessed with watching things that horrify and disgust them? While it may be difficult to ignore the increase in gross-out clips being shared online, it’s also difficult not to click, watch and share them.

Welcome to the world of “popping,” where you can endlessly view videos of people extracting humongous blackheads, exploding cysts or 20-year-old pimples.

Surprisingly, there’s actually a very good reason for our morbid curiosities. It all comes down to science.

According to Nina Strohminger, author of The Hedonics of Disgust, it has to do with the fact that seeing repulsive content like pimples being popped doesn’t put us in danger, even if it does give us a thrill and completely gross us out to the point of throwing up.

She explained the psychology behind this particular feeling to Cosmopolitan:

Rather, negative sensations are interesting, particularly when you’re in a context where they can’t hurt you. You’re probably not going to step in dog shit just for the experience, but maybe you’d click on a link to watch someone else doing it.

Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, knows this all too well. She is somewhat of a celebrity in the popping world.

Her YouTube page has amassed more than 164,000 subscribers so far. And guess what? The majority of her fans actually find the videos quite soothing.

