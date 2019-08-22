Statue of the Virgin Mary Cried Blood, Leaves Churchgoers Stunned

The heavens are making themselves heard again as a statue of the Virgin Mary was miraculously seen crying tears of blood.

This video on Telemundo was shared back in 2015 and shows the statue’s face after it became encrusted with what appears to be dried blood. An unnamed witness, who claims to have been at the scene when the incident occurred, said he watched the blood pour out of the statue’s eyes and roll down its cheeks in front of his very eyes.

Image Source: Telemundo

Watch the video of this Virgin Mary statue crying tears of blood and see what you make of it:

As with most of these “miraculous cases,” no names, exact location, or date was given for the incident, but it is believed to have occurred in a small village in Mexico.

This is not an isolated case, as weeping Virgins are a rare but recurring phenomena. They’re often found in Catholic churches, usually in highly religious communities in the middle of nowhere, where no one else is around to witness such events. And these statues don’t always weep blood.

As Wiki states: “Statues weeping tears which appear to be blood, oil, and scented liquids have all been reported. Other claimed phenomena are sometimes associated with weeping statues such as miraculous healing, the formation of figures in the tear lines, and the scent of roses. These events are generally reported by some Christians, and initially attract some pilgrims, but are in most cases disallowed by the Church as proven hoaxes.”

Mexico, in particular, is known for its religious incidents. Tourists at a church in Guadalajara witnessed the 300-year-old mummified corpse of a child saint mysteriously open its eyes to devotees. This happened to occur right when a tourist was filming it. Modern hoax, or miracle? We’ll leave that to you to decide.