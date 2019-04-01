Top 5 WTF GOT Moments to Get You Pumped for Season 8

Game of Thrones is shaping up to be the most iconic fantasy series of our generation. With its intricate storylines, vast cast of characters and tendency to kill off main characters, there are hundreds of scenes that make viewers’ jaws hit the floor and say, “What the f- just happened!?“

**Warning** This post contains spoilers from the first seven seasons so please do not read on if you haven’t caught up yet!

Here are our top 5 WTF moments from the first seven seasons (in chronological order).

1. Ned Loses His Head

Image from youtube.com

The first season framed Eddard (Ned) Stark as the main protagonist of the show. The only man in King’s Landing who valued honor and duty above his own worldly desires, Lord Stark was basically dragged from his home in Winterfell to help his dear friend, King Robert Baratheon. Ned was appointed as the new Hand of the King, and his goal was to uncover the mystery behind his predecessor’s death and be the lone man that the King could trust in the corrupt capital.

It came as a surprise then, when the penultimate episode of season 1 ends with Ned Stark’s death. Everyone who hadn’t read the books could only look on in horror as the protagonist they were rooting for all season long was beheaded at the command of the new boy-king Joffrey Baratheon.

This set the tone for which Game of Thrones is known for: be careful which characters you get attached to.