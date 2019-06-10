SHOCKING VIDEO: 10 Top Declassified Secrets You Should Know About

It’s not a secret that every day there are numerous things happening the United States of America that none of us know about. The wild thing, though, is that even when information gets declassified most Americans don’t even know about it.

The following video will open your eyes to some declassified secrets that may be a bit shocking:

As you can see in the above video, government and military secrets include everything from weird to terrifying info.

A Prime Example of a Declassified Secret

One that we find quite amazing is the National Archives Project 1794 in the 1950s. It saw the government try to build a flying saucer that could shoot down Soviet war planes. The goal was to create a spacecraft that could travel at supersonic speeds.

After spending a few million dollars (equivalent to about $26 million now), the project was cancelled. The reason? The spaceship was unstable, and mind you it was only the 1950s and early 1960s — so we’re not sure exactly how the powers that be thought technologies were advanced enough to make it all happen.

The question is — did they keep it as a secret because it was a joke from the beginning? Or did they really think it would work?

This video explains the project in detail:

Love stories like this? You may want to check these out as well.

Related Stories

Oxford Professor Claims Invisible Aliens Are Interbreeding with Humans

Guy Who Claims He Was Abducted by Aliens Gets Hypnotized and It’s Creepy

