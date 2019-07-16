How a Baby Gets a Chiropractic Adjustment (VIDEO)

For adults, visiting the chiropractor involves lots of pressure and cracking. But what happens when babies need a chiropractic adjustment?

As you can imagine, chiropractors don’t handle babies the same way they do adults. Instead, the adjustments are very gentle, and hopefully painless.

In the video above, a two-week-old baby suffering from breastfeeding issues has a few manipulations done.

Apparently, babies can receive regular chiropractic care to help relieve earaches, acid reflux, colic, fussiness, and feeding issues.