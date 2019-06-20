WATCH: This Baby Is Living Proof that Guardian Angels Exist

Spanish Forks police in Utah found drugs inside of the car that crashed into the Spanish Fork River, killing the driver and leaving her 18-month- old daughter in critical condition.

At 10 o’clock on a Friday night in March 2015 Jennifer Groesbeck veered off a road in northern Utah as she drove back from dinner at her father’s home and was thrown into the river.

What caused her to swerve is unknown but the front wheel of her car caught the edge of the bridge’s concrete wall, causing the vehicle to flip over and crash into the river. It landed upside down in the shallows with such force that the windscreen was blown out and the roof crushed.

The Dodge hatchback sat in chest-high foaming water for 14 hours until it was discovered by an angler, who reported seeing a hand dangling out of a broken window.

Four local police officers arrived first. They jumped into the freezing cold water (and were later treated for hypothermia) desperately try to get inside the vehicle. Then, about two minutes into the footage, you can hear a faint but urgent adult voice. Afterwards, officer Jared Warner responds, ‘We’re helping, we’re coming.’

All four officers soon discovered that the 25-year-old driver was long dead. But there was a baby in the back seat: 18-month-old daughter, Lily. She was upside down and strapped into a child seat that had miraculously kept her out of the water.

She was unconscious and suffering from hypothermia, but she was very much alive.

After taking Lily to the hospital, the officers discussed the moment they’d been urged by the strange voice to help. If the mother had died in the initial impact of the crash and the baby was unconscious, whose was the female voice they had all heard?

Officer Tyler Beddoes believes Lily was saved by a heavenly guardian angel who called for help to save her life. In a new book, Proof Of Angels, he describes how the rescue restored a faith he previously hadn’t really felt in his heart.

Jared Warner, the policeman who was in the video saying they were doing their best, said a few days later: ‘All four of us can swear that we heard somebody inside the car saying ‘Help’.’

‘I think it pushed us to go harder a little longer. I don’t think that any one of us had intended on flipping a car over that day.’

Beddoes soon became the spokesman for the four, as his colleagues grew wary of being labelled as naive – or mad.

But it appears that more people believe in angels than we might imagine. An online survey in the UK by the Bible Society and ICM reported that 31 per cent believed in angels and 5 per cent insisted they have seen or heard one.