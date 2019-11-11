This Could Be The Unluckiest Person Ever…

Is this the unluckiest man on the planet? 26-year-old Oliver Pugh from Buxton, Derbyshire, has had a monumentally bad four years. If his story was a Hollywood movie it would seem far-fetched, with numerous life-threatening health problems, a severed body part and a serious betrayal. So just how is he still smiling? Find out his incredible story and what’s kept him going through those very dark times…

Image source: SWNS

Oliver’s run of bad luck started in 2012 when he was just 22. He went to his doctor after suffering with hip pain, though it wasn’t taken too seriously at first due to his job as a builder and his passion for Kung Fu. However, when the pain continued he was sent for an MRI scan which revealed he actually had a tumour in his back, which was later found to be cancerous. After two failed surgeries to remove it, Oliver developed meningitis not once but THREE times due to his spinal cord becoming infected.

In June of the same year, he lost half of his thumb in an accident at work and as a result caught the MRSA superbug while recovering at hospital. Then, in 2015 while dealing with the breakdown of his marriage (his wife left him for his best man), and being separated from his two children, he suffered a heart attack. He was in intensive care for a week and was given the diagnosis of ‘broken heart syndrome’ aka takotsubo cardiomyopathy, a condition that is usually brought on by severe stress.

Image source: SWNS

Believe it or not, this wasn’t the end of Oliver’s horrible luck — soon after his heart attack his legs stopped working thanks to the overwhelming pressure being put on his spine by the tumour. As he was forced into a wheelchair, Oliver was told that the doctors contemplated amputation, but in the end opted to have one last attempt at removing the tumour. The operation was a risky one, as Oliver says – “They needed to rip out the whole tumour and it could have damaged my spinal cord permanently.”

Image source: SWNS

However, just 2 days after the procedure he was on his feet again – much to the amazement of his doctors at Stoke Royal Hospital. It seems this was the moment that Oliver’s spell of bad luck ended, as he is now on the mend and looking forward to the future. Though his health issues have prevented him from practicing his beloved passion of Kung Fu (he was a former national and European champion), he is hoping to return to his hobby in the not-so-distant future He said of the sport – “Kung Fu to me is my life. I’ve been involved with it since I was six and not being able to do it while I was ill destroyed me more than anything else.”

Six months on, he is opening up his own bar (named ‘Gilbert’s) and is feeling positive – pretty inspiring considering everything life has thrown at him recently. “I’m really happy that I’ve gone from having no prospects to now having lots,” he said. “When I got better it strengthened my resolve.”