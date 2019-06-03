Rare Footage of Michael Jackson’s 1996 Interrogation Over Child Abuse Allegations (VIDEO)

In March 1996, the late Michael Jackson was question by his legal team in preparation for a lawsuit filed against him by former staff members of the Neverland Valley Ranch regarding sexual abuse.

This Michael Jackson Interrogation video footage shows Jackson wearing a black satin jacket and a fedora. It also features him laughing very uncomfortably when asked by an off-camera attorney about the allegations against him.

“If people hear a lie long enough, people believe it. People have lied on me. I’m a black American and I’m proud of it, and I’m honored of it,” he says. “The bleached skin rumor … which is a rumor, I don’t bleach my skin. They once said I wanted a white kid to play me as a child, which was a rumor. … I’m not gay. Don’t judge a person unless you have spoke to them one on one.”

He then begins reading from a note that explains why he always surrounded himself with children and was so adamant about working with children’s charities around the world.

Needless to say, it’s incredibly haunting to watch this video in the light of