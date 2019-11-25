The Unwritten Rules of Thanksgiving Everyone Needs to Follow

Thanksgiving is a great time of year — to be irritated by annoying family and friends. Heck, you may even get upset with yourself depending on how you respond to those annoying family and friends.

So, to make the situation a bit more fun, and to help remind you of the things you need to keep in mind on Thanksgiving, the kids over at Buzzfeed created a super great video about the unwritten rules of Thanksgiving. It’s simple, but brilliant, in the way it covers all the things that can go wrong on this plentiful holiday if you don’t mind your manners.

Check it out, and enjoy an extra helping of stuffing. But not too much. That’s one of those rules they talk about.