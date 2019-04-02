10 Bone-Chilling Urban Myths (That Aren’t Really Myths)

NOTE: If you are viewing this post from a mobile device, or are interested in reading the captions for each slide, scroll below.

We all love a good scary story, but sometimes real life can only be so scary. Some of the creepiest tales are just pure fiction, like, say, urban myths. Those legends are guaranteed to creep out most kids, but luckily they’re not true. Well — with some exceptions…

Below is a list of a few urban myths that are actually based on reality. Scroll below for the creepily true urban myths and further explanation.

The Real Life Mummy in the Funhouse



In 1976, a camera crew was filming a television show inside a haunted house at the Nu-Pike Amusement Park in Long Beach, Calif. While setting up, they moved a “hanging man” prop aside, only for its arm to fall off, revealing real-life human bones inside. The body turned out to be that of criminal Elmer McCurdy who was killed in a shootout following a train robbery.

After he was shot, a funeral director put his embalmed body on display, since he was so proud of his work. Eventually, a pair of carnival promoters claiming to be McCurdy’s brothers took the corpse for themselves. McCurdy’s corpse popped up in many haunted houses across America before winding up in Long Beach.

A Call From A Loved One… After They’ve Died



In 2008, a California commuter train crashed into a freight train, killing 25 passengers inside. The family of Charles Peck, knowing he was on the train, waited to hear if he had survived. Multiple family members were called from Charles’s cellphone, which sent out 35 calls in total. Using his cellphone signal, they managed to find Peck, but he was long-dead from the impact. How those calls were made remains a mystery.