‘Vacation Boobs’ Allow Women to Test Drive Breast Implants Temporarily

Ever wondered what it would be like to have a bigger breast size but too scared to make the long-term commitment? Now’s your chance. And no, we’re not talking about water bras here.

InstaBreast is a new surgical procedure that uses a saline injection to give women temporary implants.

Dr. Norman Rowe, a plastic surgeon who administers these procedures, told ABC news “It’s for women who don’t have time for implants.”

Here’s how it works: The doctor injects the saline solution into a woman’s breasts and the body absorbs it to swell up the breasts for 24 hours. It can take as little as 20 minutes, but the downside is the cost, which isn’t exactly cheap. The procedure can set you back anywhere from $2,500 to $3,500.

Rowe believes it’s worth the cost, explaining: “You can use 3D imaging and put implants in bras, but it’s another thing to see what the weight will actually feel like and what it will be like to live with the new breasts.”

Perfect for special occasions like getaways and weddings, he has dubbed them “vacation breasts” and believes the process will be fully developed and ready in about two years.

Are Vacation Breasts safe?

There are no scientific studies on the consequences of repeated injections into the breast, but Dr. Tracy Pfeifer advises against the procedure. She stated that each time a procedure happens, there is a risk of infection and bleeding, scar tissue, adverse effects on mammograms, and breast pain. “In addition, if a patient does get an infection and then goes forward with getting real implants, she could be at a higher risk of capsular contracture, which is when a hard shell forms around the implant.”

But will that advise stop curious patients? Only time will tell.