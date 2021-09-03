Gigantic 25-Year-Old Blackhead Extraction Is One You Can’t Unsee

WARNING: This video of the best blackhead removals is graphic and not suitable for all viewers. If you get easily grossed out by body functions, you should NOT watch the videos below.

We don’t know what it is with the internet’s obsession with disgusting bodily extractions, but people love that stuff.

From pimple popping to pulling bugs out of orifices and more, there’s something about people’s curiosity that drives clicks on these posts like few other things do. Now, there’s another topic to add to the list: blackhead extractions (removals).

This first video offers a selection of the best blackhead removals on the internet. As you can see from the static image, it’s going to be pretty gross. If you’re the type of person who can stomach these scenes or actually get pleasure from seeing the offending blackhead’s release, hit “play” and enjoy.

And below that video, there’s more.

7 Best Blackhead Removals

25-Year-Old Blackhead Extraction

Check out the stomach-churning video of a 25-year-old blackhead getting extracted out of a woman’s skin. We didn’t even know a blackhead could stay in someone’s skin for that long, or get as big as this one.

Again, be warned: You can’t unsee this one, so continue at your own risk. In fact, it’s so gross it’s age-restricted and you have to click the link to watch it on YouTube.

Why We Love These Videos

Blackheads, also called comedones, occur when the pores in the skin become plugged with dead skin cells and an oily, protective substance known as sebum. When these pores are plugged, the dead skin cells in the open pore react with oxygen in the air and turn black, forming a blackhead.

So why do we love watching them and pimples and other things on humans pop?

According to Nina Strohminger, author of The Hedonics of Disgust, it has to do with the fact that seeing repulsive content like pimples being popped doesn’t put us in danger, even if it does give us a thrill and completely gross us out to the point of throwing up.

“Rather, negative sensations are interesting, particularly when you’re in a context where they can’t hurt you,” she said. “You’re probably not going to step in dog shit just for the experience, but maybe you’d click on a link to watch someone else doing it.”