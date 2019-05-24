Video: Cat Fights Off Coyotes and Wins

A 16-year-old cat named Tigger was able to fight off two aggressive coyotes in Azusa, California Thursday.

As you can see in the following video, he wasn’t about to give up the ghost to these hungry killers. The encounter was caught on a home surveillance camera:

It all happened at 5 a.m., when the senior feline was hanging out in front of his home. As you can see, both coyotes were quite large and weren’t about to give up easily.

Instead of running for the hills, Tigger stood his ground — even when the coyote duo tried to surround him.

“He was fighting for his life,” Tigger’s owner Beth Hayes told KTLA.

Hayes knew something was going down on the driveway, so she picked up her phone and saw live footage of the attack.

“I knew something was happening, and so I grabbed the phone and looked at it, and all I saw was two coyotes and the cat,” Hayes said.

Hayes made a run for her front door and was overwhelmed with emotion when Tigger came walking through the door.

