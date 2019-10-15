These 20 Vintage Halloween Costumes Are the Stuff Nightmares Are Made Of

Trick or Treat and smell our feet! It’s time to prepare for Halloween. You know what that means: candy, parties, haunted houses and, of course, you guessed it, costumes!

We always prefer when a costume is homemade. There’s just something exceptional about creative get-ups that people (or kids’ parents) have carefully assembled all on their own.

And there is no greater example of said costumes than the ones in this slideshow.

These vintage Halloween costumes aren’t your typical, expensive, bagged up varieties you’d find at Target or local costume superstore — that’s what makes them so haunting.

No sexy superheroes or princesses here, just pure homemade terror. Keep clicking for more frights.