WATCH: 100 Years of Halloween Costumes

Have you ever wondered how much Halloween costumes have changed throughout the years? Well, you no longer have to.

Glam and Glamour have both come out with another episode of their “100 years of fashion” series, and this time, they’re perfect for the upcoming holiday.

One hundred years ago, it seems like handmade papier–mâché costumes were the most popular option. However, as the years progressed, we see how the styles have as well.

Instead of original costumes of the 1900’s, we are now in an era of simply dressing up as a celebrity. Whether it be Britney Spears or Kim Kardashian, have we become less creative in our attempts to wear a fun and scary outfit?

What do you think of these drastic fashion changes that have occurred in the span of 100 years?