WATCH: 20 Body Art Optical Illusions That Will Blow Your Mind!

In today’s world sometimes it’s hard to determine reality from an illusion, and the artform featured in this video is proof.

Artist Jordan Molina creates realistic 3D body art optical illusions using paint and color pencils. Molina can make anything from holes to eyes to faces appear in the palm of his hand using intricate contouring and coloring.

Becoming a Master of Body Art Optical Illusions

How did Molina learn to create such amazingly realistic images on his skin? “My trick is observing the construction of the drawing,” he told Rumble.com. “I myself improved by practicing on paper, but the internet and digital drawing helped me massively, especially drawing on a graphics tablet.”



Check out the video to see how Molina creates his mind-bending illusions!



Related Articles

Impossible Surreal Photos Will Make Your Jaw Drop

