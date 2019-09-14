Blacksmith ‘Proves’ 9/11 Conspiracy Theorists Are ‘Moronic’

Yesterday we posted a story about the various 9/11 conspiracy theories out there. One of them focuses on jet fuel and how it couldn’t have possibly done the damage that government officials claimed it did.

How is that so? Conspiracy theorists have long held that jet fuel cannot burn hot enough to make the steel within the buildings at the World Trade Center melt, causing the towers to collapse.

“If you hold this up as a reason for conspiracy, you are an idiot,” Trenton Tye, a Georgia blacksmith who runs Purgatory Ironworks and has been featured on the History Channel, said in the video below.

Tye put out this video back in 2015. In it, he shows that he’s obviously had enough of the conspiracy theories surrounding the 9/11 attacks in New York. To make his point, he uses some fancy blacksmithing tools and a heck of a lot of passion.

Social media quickly took to his video when it came out — some heralding him as a hero and others as a complete dork.

Give a listen to his argument and then let us know what you think.

