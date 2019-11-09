WATCH: Boy Caught Sneaking into Neighbor’s Garage to Cuddle Their Dog

In heartwarming security footage that has captured the hearts of thousands this week, a little boy can be seen sneaking into his neighbor’s garage. His intent, however, is clearly not nefarious.

He’s not trying to steal anything, or vandalize the property. Instead he rides his bike up in front of the house, sneaks into the garage in order to give the neighbor’s dog a quick hug and some gentle pets.

This happened back in 2016, but it’s making the rounds on the internet again — no surprise there, because it’s just so cute!

The footage quickly went viral and has since been viewed over a million times.

According to the Louisiana woman who lives in the house, she noticed that the little boy would visit the dog and then quickly run away.

She didn’t recognize him, so she posted the footage online seeking his identity.

The boy’s mother soon came forward, and explained that the boy’s own pet dog had recently passed away.

