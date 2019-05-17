WATCH: Dr. Pimple Popper and The ‘Blackhead Mask’

WARNING: This video is kind of gross, so if you’re not into these skin videos with popping welts, zits, etc., then you may want to get off this page now. Scroll down to see the video if you dare!

She’s back, yet again!

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee (not to be confused with Food Network “Semi-Homemade” host Sandra Lee) is known as “Dr. Pimple Popper.” She’s got a ton of fans on FTK, and now that fame is growing. Here, she joins The Doctors to share her latest video where she removes a “blackhead mask” from a man’s face. This guy has so many blackheads that it almost looks like dark bruises or makeup on his face. You won’t believe the before and after!

