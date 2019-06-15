WATCH: Flat Earth Conspiracy — Is NASA Fooling Us All?

Many people think that there’s a consensus about the Earth being round, but the controversy about whether or not the Earth is actually flat never ended. In fact, over the past few month more and more people have jumped on the Flat-Earth wagon.

The following is a bit of history about the theory that the Earth is flat as well as information on the people today who are writing and speaking extensively about the Flat Earth theory.

Columbus was the only one of his time who believed that the Earth was round; the rest of the world believed it was flat. The original ‘Flat-Earthers’ thought the Earth didn’t fall off a cliff because it was resting on huge elephants. We’re not sure about the particulars of this elephant theory, but we can only imagine how it all comes together.

In 1881, Samuel Rowbotham published Zetetic Astronomy: Earth Not A Globe, in which he announced that the Earth is flat. His work launched several movements and organizations, one of them being The Flat Earth Society, a group dedicated to Rowbotham’s teachings.

Rowboham’s teachings are this: The Earth is a disc with the Arctic in the center and Antarctic, a 150-feet-tall ice wall, around the rim holding back water. NASA employees guard the wall to prevent people from climbing over and falling off the disc, or Earth as we know it. Earth’s day and night cycle is explained by the idea that the sun and moon are spheres measuring 32 miles and they move in circles 3,000 miles above the plane of the Earth. These celestial spheres illuminate different parts of the planet in this 24-hour circular cycle.

People of The Flat Earth Society, like many people, have a great distrust of NASA, who they believe actively fill the masses’ minds with a lot of fiction. They truly hold true the idea that NASA has been fooling the world about the Earth being round with doctored photographs and videos for decades.

GPS devices are rigged to make airplane pilots believe they are flying in straight lines around a sphere when they are actually flying in circles above a disc. Flat-Earthers also believe there must also be an invisible ‘antimoon’ that obscures the Moon during lunar eclipses. Flat Earthers also believe the world governments profit from the funding NASA and other world space agencies receive to conceal the true shape of the Earth.

Matthew Boylan, a former NASA operational graphics manager, is also a Flat Earth supporter, even though he worked for years creating photo-realistic computer graphics for the space agency. Boylan claims that NASA’s main job is to create propaganda so the public is shielded from the truth. In his book, Untold: The Stories Behind the Photographs, he says that every picture and video of the ’round’ Earth, the Moon/Mars landings, the orbiting satellites, space stations, and all Hubble images are hoaxes created by NASA as propaganda.

Even celebrities are talking about the possibility that everything we learned about the Earth being a round globe is wrong. Rapper B.o.b would like to ask the people of Earth one thing: Is this planet really flat? Early On Valentine’s Day 2016, the rapper and Twitter user, who has more than 2.29 million followers, strongly hinted that the Earth may be flat as a pancake.

B.o.b., whose real name is Bobby Simmons Jr., used Google Earth screen grabs and some pulls from an unnamed textbook to support his argument. Twitter users tried their best to offer guidance and counterarguments, but B.o.b. seemed to have an answer for everything. Users on the social media site also tried using both inflammatory comments and physics to reason with the rapper, but nothing seemed to stick.