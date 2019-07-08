WATCH: How to Save Yourself from Choking When You’re Alone

You may be familiar with the life-saving Heimlich maneuver from your basic health and CPR classes, but did you ever learn what to do if you’re alone and choking? This video explains in detail something that everyone should know how to do.

Even if you don’t think it’ll happen to you, it’s always best to be prepared. That’s why firefighter and paramedic Jeff Rehman has shared a video teaching everyone what to do in just such an emergency.

If you’re alone and choking, or nobody around you knows how to perform the Heimlich, he shows us exactly what you need to do in order to dislodge whatever is blocking your air passages.

This information could one day save your life.

Take a look in the video above.