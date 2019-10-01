WATCH: Huge Lion Freaks Out After Little Girl Blows a Kiss at Zoo

Most times when people go to a zoo or aquarium the animals are seen sleeping. You are usually considered lucky if you get to see a tiger walking around or eating. However, one little girl had a different zoo experience when she got a giant lion to react in a very strange way.

As you can see in the footage above the small girl is blowing the lion kisses as he sits right in front of her with only the glass separating the two. The situation seems adorable at first but that all changes when the girl kisses the glass. The lion quickly reacts clawing the enclosure furiously.

