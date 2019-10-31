WATCH: Is This the Ghost of a Doctor Who Killed Himself Inside Haunted Hospital?

Chilling footage taken from inside a supposedly haunted hospital in Honduras shows what many believe to be the ghost of a doctor. Apparently the doctor took his own life right there in the very hospital corridor where the images were taken.

The ghost of the doctor now reportedly haunts the hallways of the hospital regularly, and is known to turn the lights on and off in the rooms of patients.

Footage shows a mysterious figure move out from behind a door and into the stretcher-lined hallway. It’s creepy to see the ghost-like shape moving through the hallway in front of the camera’s lens.

According to The Daily Mail, the clip has been viewed on Facebook over 1.3 million times from a popular Honduran page.

Check it out in the video clip below and let us know what you think.