WATCH: How to NOT Make Homemade Sparkling Red Wine

We clicked this video in hopes we could learn how to get tipsy off a good red without sacrificing the pleasant fizz of champagne.

But nope. We’re not trying that, after watching this.

While it sounds like an amazing idea, this youngster’s attempt to make red wine — don’t worry, he explains, it’s for his dad — went horribly awry, a la Mentos and Diet Coke.

An offscreen adult encourages him to keep going with his concoction, ultimately resulting into a hilarious explosion that’ll surprise you no matter how ready you think you are. Watch the delightful video above, and try it yourself if you don’t mind wine all over your kitchen ceiling.