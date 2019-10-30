WATCH: Man Comes Home to a Terrifying Surprise in His Ceiling

If Matt Hyatt, a man from South Carolina, didn’t have a phobia about snakes hiding in the ceiling before, it’s safe to say he definitely discovered one in 2016.

Hyatt apparently returned to his home one day to find not one, but two very large snakes dangling themselves from his ceiling while wrapped around each other.

If that isn’t enough to make you want to move, I don’t know what is.

He shared video of his shocking surprise on Facebook, along with the caption “anyone want to come for a sleep over at my place tonight?”

No, thank you.

Honestly, he handles the whole situation much more calmly than we could have managed.

See the video below.