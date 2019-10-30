WATCH: Man Comes Home to a Terrifying Surprise in His Ceiling
If Matt Hyatt, a man from South Carolina, didn’t have a phobia about snakes hiding in the ceiling before, it’s safe to say he definitely discovered one in 2016.
Hyatt apparently returned to his home one day to find not one, but two very large snakes dangling themselves from his ceiling while wrapped around each other.
If that isn’t enough to make you want to move, I don’t know what is.
He shared video of his shocking surprise on Facebook, along with the caption “anyone want to come for a sleep over at my place tonight?”
No, thank you.
Honestly, he handles the whole situation much more calmly than we could have managed.
See the video below.
Yes, this is what I came home to today. I got one out (after some violent hand to hand combat,) but the other is lost in the house somewhere. Anyone want to come for a sleep over at my place tonight?Jukin Media Verified (Original)* For licensing / permission to use: Contact – licensing(at)jukinmediadotcomPosted by Mark Hyatt on Tuesday, May 31, 2016