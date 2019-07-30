WATCH: Meet the Woman Addicted to Stinging Herself with Bees

There have been no shortage of odd stories presented on TLC’s My Strange Addiction, from the woman addicted to nail polish to the woman who eats her husband’s ashes. Margaret, a 53-year-old woman, is addicted to something we’ve never heard of before: stinging herself with bees.

Apparently her addiction started after she heard about something called bee venom therapy, and started doing it in the hopes that it would help alleviate her arthritis.

She’s been doing it ever since, for the last 10 years at least 10 to 15 times a day.

Apparently the physical pain of the stings has another benefit. Aside from the alleged arthritis relief, Margaret says the stings help her have better sex with her husband.

“You’ve gotta admit,” she said in her interview for the show. “After I’ve had at least 10 stings – the sex is great.”

Apparently she keeps beehives in her home so that she always has a supply on hand. Margaret even admits to carrying bees around with her throughout the day, just in case.

Her preferred body parts to sting include her hip, elbow, finger, ankle, forehead, and even the tip of her nose.

