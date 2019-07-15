WATCH: Shocking Find — Secret Rooms Discovered in King Tut’s Tomb

Two hidden chambers were just discovered during scans of King Tut’s tomb. The two spaces are in the east and north chambers. After scanning the room, scientists believe the rooms are filled with funerary items from death rituals.

“[This] could be the discovery of the century. It’s very important for Egyptian history and the history of the world,” researchers said.

Basically, this is a discovery that is intensifying speculation that the chambers contain the remains of the famed Queen Nefertiti.

King Tut’s tomb was originally discovered in 1922 and has become a placeholder in archeological history. Further tests will be done on the new found chambers on March 31, 2016.

New technology is giving researchers a better look into the tombs and crypts of the Valley of Kings, where ancient pharaohs were buried roughly 400 miles from the Great Pyramids of Egypt.

Built into the valley’s dusty hills between 1550 and 1070 BC, the crypts were designed to deter grave robbers – which makes it difficult for archaeologists to find and identify their inhabitants. But new techniques – including CT imaging – are giving researchers a better look into the tombs, and allowing for discoveries that would otherwise be impossible, from uncovering congenital illnesses to discovering family ties.

And scientists are now hoping to prove that unidentified mummy KV21b is, in fact, the long-sought Queen Nefertiti, also known as King Tut’s stepmother.