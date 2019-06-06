WATCH: Skin-and-Bones Dog on the Brink of Death Makes Miracle Recovery

An emaciated dog was taken off the streets in Greece and was on the verge of death. He was going to be put down, when one volunteer offered to care for him instead.

The dog, Billy was weak and suffering from extreme starvation, was suffering from contagious mange, and had trouble walking.

Under careful and patient care, Billy has transformed in just two months since his rescue from the streets. He is almost unrecognizable from the dog he once was, and even has found a forever family in Switzerland.

See Billy’s full transformation in the video below.