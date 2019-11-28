WATCH: Teri Hatcher’s Black Friday Thanksgiving from Funny or Die

In recent years, Black Friday has started much earlier than Friday mornings. Shoppers can now score Black Friday deals Thanksgiving evenings, skipping out on the traditional meal for a new TV or two.

Want to know who is ready to tackle the early deals? Rebecca Tyler (former Desperate Housewife Teri Hatcher), who instead of enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with her family, preps them for the difficult mission she’s about to take on: Going into combat against other hapless shoppers on the earliest Black Friday ever.

In describing the battle, rife with famous war movie quotes, her husband (Tom Arnold) expresses some reservations about the whole thing. To which she replies, “So you don’t know what it is like to sit in the electronics department of a Walmart, holding a woman so badly beaten and bruised that she is begging you to break her neck?”

His response? “Um, that never happened.”

Her reply: “Well, it could and I’m prepared for it!”

From the looks of things, we’re guessing Rebecca read our Holiday Shopping Survival Guide. Check out the hilarious video… and be safe out there.