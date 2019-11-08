WATCH: Terrified Bus Passengers Flee from ‘Possessed’ Woman Speaking in Demonic Voice

A woman travelling by bus through an Argentinian city provided quite the fright to the passengers around her when she seemed to become possessed, and started speaking in a demonic voice.

Her head rolled over her shoulders as she began her terrifying, unintelligible tirade.

According to witnesses the woman also vomited, prompting the driver to pull over and allow the frightened passengers to disembark.

Apparently the woman stayed on the bus until officers arrived to take her into custody.

The encounter looks like something out of a horror movie.

See what happened in the clip below.