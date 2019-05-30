WATCH: The ‘Cheerios Girl’ Who Warmed Oprah’s Heart – Where Is She Now?

In 1997, Kate Collinger was 11-years-old and lost her mother to cancer. She was invited to be on the Oprah Winfrey Show where she shared the most memorable moment she had with her dying mother.

What struck Oprah was the simplicity of Collinger’s favorite moment, which was simply enjoying a bowl of Cheerios.

I just lost my mother not long ago to cancer and can completely related to her sentiments. It’s the most simple moments with my mom that I remember and treasure most.

Oprah sat down with Collinger nearly 20 years later to discuss how life has been. You will quickly learn in the video above that it hasn’t been easy, but she’s trying her best to get her life on track.