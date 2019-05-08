WATCH: The Moment Meghan Markle and Introduced Baby Archie to the World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced Baby Archie to the world today, and we have to say the little one is quite handsome.

Baby Sussex’s official name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Their introduction included both a video press conference and the following Instagram post:

The following video gives you an up close look at the baby and words from his gushing parents:

Just in case you’re curious Mountbatten-Windsor is the surname used by various members of the royal family. Click here to learn more about it.

