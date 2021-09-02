WATCH: Guy Auditions for All-Girl Dance Squad, Totally Kills It

Back in 2015, one male dancer hoped to inspire people and break barriers when he auditioned for the Miami Heat all-female dance squad. Who was he? 28-year-old Keith Wilson, who reportedly made it through three rounds of auditions before being cut, a decision he feels was made because of his gender.

What’s the Big Deal?

Besides how amazing he was? Everything. While the video is making rounds on social media again, this happened back in 2015. This was a much different time than it is today. Back then, Glee was starting to hit its prime and RuPaul’s Drag Race had just premiered, so the world wasn’t as open as it is today. Today, no one would be surprised at a man (or a man in drag) showing up, but back then it was a little more groundbreaking.

At the time, Keith told news outlets that if he were a woman he probably would have made the team. “I love dancing, it’s my passion. The Miami Heat is one of those organizations where anything is possible,” Keith said. “That’s what I was looking for.”

As you can see in the video below, Keith totally killed it during the freestyle round—completely outshining the women on stage with him. His amazing moves, set to Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls)”, have gone viral, making Keith and overnight sensation.

The routine drew cheers of support from the other women at the audition. Keith made the cut from 200 to 50 dancers, but was eliminated in the following rounds.

Although he also auditioned—and was cut—back in 2012, Keith said he was optimistic this year, and hopes that in the future the Miami Heat dance squad will be more open to male dancers. He reportedly plans to continue