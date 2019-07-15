WATCH: Was Donald Trump’s Father Really a KKK Member?

The recent controversy that an old news story has emerged and it is one that suggests that Trump’s father, the late Fred Trump, once wore the robe and hood of a Klansman.

This story emerged in 2016 when an old New York Times article from May of 1927 emerged, listing Fred Trump among those arrested at a Klan rally in Jamaica, Queens, when 1,000 Klansmen and 100 policemen clashed in the streets. Donald Trump’s father was a 21-year-old Queens native at the time.

Trump was released without charges, so there is the possibility that he “may have been an innocent bystander, falsely named, or otherwise the victim of mistaken identity during or following a chaotic event.”

When The New York Times asked Donald Trump about the Klan event, he denied it all and said it never happened.

Not only did Trump deny his father’s arrest at the KKK rally, he said: “It shouldn’t be written because it never happened, number one. And number two, there was nobody charged.”

This is all resurfacing again after Donald Trump’s rivals Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio hammered him about the endorsement he received from David Duke. Duke is the former grand wizard of the KKK. He is the epitome of the American bigot and racist.

Trump tried to repudiate Duke’s endorsement but many aren’t convinced he disavowed it. Many in the media are asking if Trump lied when he said he didn’t know who David Duke was.

Even though most white supremacists, neo-nazis, and clan members don’t vote in large number, we may see them coming back into the fold.

Meanwhile, Trump distances himself from the KKK as best he can. Hear what he has to say in the video below: