FLASHBACK VIDEO: Woman with Anti-Gay Mother’s Day Sign Gets Slushied

Here’s something you don’t expect to see on Mother’s Day.

Christine Weick, an author and born-again Christian from Michigan, doesn’t like gay people. Or Muslims. Or a lot of things from the news reports she’s been on over the years. But to celebrate Mother’s Day back in 2014, she went out to a busy street corner in Grandville, Michigan on Sunday and held up a sign that said, “Thank your mom today for not being gay.”

When word got out about the anti-gay Mother’s Day sign, some other people gathered to hold their own signs, including one man whose sign read, “Thank your mom if you’re not a bigot. Judge not.”

Local NBC affiliate WOOD TV8 (no jokes, please) came out to interview Weick about her reasons for holding the sign on Mother’s Day, and while they were doing the interview a woman named Jessica Prince approached Weick and threw a slushie at her. Watch what happens after that in the video below.

“Truth is hate to those that hate the truth, and this is the truth,” Weick told WOOD. “They don’t like it and they label me a hater, and it isn’t that at all. I love them enough to tell them they are on the wrong path.”

The police did come out to investigate, but no arrests were made at the time.

Some people in their cars honked in support, others joined Weick on the corner and held up signs protesting her behavior.

Do you think Weick was right to hold up the sign? Do you admire Prince for throwing the slushie on her? Watch the video to get the whole report.