Want A Submerged Hippo In Your Home? Check Out These Incredible Optical Illusion Tables

Ever wondered what it would be like to be up close and personal to a bathing hippo, or a pod of frolicking dolphins? Well now you can have one of these – or any other animal -emerging from a pool of water, with these seriously cool optical illusion tables.

Derek Pearce is the sculptor and woodcarver behind the unusual pieces, which he first created back in 1997 and have since found homes in America, Japan and across Europe, as well as featuring in various exhibitions. They have even been purchased by famous musicians and members of royal families.