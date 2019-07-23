WATCH: Very WEIRD Rules the Royals Have About Their Food

Just when you thought you knew everything about the royals, you learn something that blows your mind. Whether it’s a set of strange customs they follow, the fact that Prince Charles may be related to Dracula, or that they have some SUPER strange rules about food, it’s always fun to discover more.

The following video outlines some really weird rules the royals have about food. We promise you’ll be entertained by this:

Is Queen Elizabeth a Picky Eater?

According to numerous sources, Queen Elizabeth has placed all sorts of restrictions on the chefs that serve her. For example, she hates garlic and doesn’t want it added into any meal. This rumor was backed up by Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Queen is also against shellfish, rarely cooked meat, long pasta, tomato sauces, rice, or mashed potatoes. In her mind, these are all ingredients that are either unhealthy or nuisances.

While she doesn’t allow these items to be cooked in the palace, it has been rumored that Prince Charles loves various dishes that contain shellfish. Additionally, other members of the royal family don’t always follow these rules when traveling or in their private lives.

