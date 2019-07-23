Whatever Happened to Charlie from ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’?

When Peter Ostrum was cast as Charlie in the cult classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory he was your typical 6th grade kid.

“We captured lightning in bottle,” he says. “For whatever reason, the film worked. There’s a great message there: Basically, you know, good things happen to people that make the right decisions.”

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Ostrum never did continue with acting after starring in the film. Despite being offered a three-movie deal, he turned it down and left the business.

The following video reveals where he went and what he’s done with his life: