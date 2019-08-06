VIDEO: What Happens When You Reward Two Monkeys Unequally?

Primatologist Frans de Waal shares some of his research and reminds us of the amazing things animals are capable of, what they know and how they feel.

Waal’s research reveals that primates and humans, along with other mammals, share moral characteristics like fairness, cooperation, empathy, and reciprocity.

You may have thought that these traits were restricted to humans, but they are attributes that we all share.

So, what happens when you reward two monkeys unequally? Just watch in the following video: